Ole Dammegard: World Peace Expert, Higher Self, Matrix, Psyops, False Flags, RFK jr, Elon, Inversion

Truth Seeker, Code Breaker and Peacemaker Ole ‘Arjuna’ Dammegard, awarded the Prague Peace Prize, and adopted by the Apache Nation (given the Native Indian name Wiyakpayela Wanzi, meaning Bright One) is an author, International speaker, former journalist, musician (2 solo albums), composer (TV, and a short film), coach, artist, inventor and investigator, who has dedicated the last 40 years to researching many of the global conspiracies.
