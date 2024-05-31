Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 30, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2292 - Is vitamin C the muscle of the immune system? -What do the elites lie about? -What kind of weather conditions are we going to have this year with all the chem trails? -Do the bankers control the left and right? -What did some of the senators say about Israel? -Why PCR Covid test aren’t working? -Importance of vitamin E. -Why Do we not have the technology to go to the moon? -Where does your hope lie? Is the earth flat? -Why is Florida suing the Biden Administration?