J.D. Vance exposes toxic chemicals in an East Palestine Creek today

JD Vance Shows How Polluted the Waters Are in East Palestine, Ohio After Toxic Train Wreck
J.D. Vance @JDVance1
Visited a local creek in East Palestine today. These waterways are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup.