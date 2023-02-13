JD Farag - Prophecy Update: Pressured to Go Along to Get Along

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Feb 12, 2023
Pastor JD talks about the pressure to go along to get along, then provides hope from prophecy in Revelation that we can stand strong in the power of the Holy Spirit.
Chart, Transcript, Links available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys0Z21zc2o0P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=