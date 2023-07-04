ABC Episode 100: “Beneficence, Confidence & Shameless Shilling”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Be noble like the sun; let even those who resent you for shinning benefit from your warmth.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo
“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” ― Norman Vincent Peale
~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/BbeVmO-k0a4
~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com