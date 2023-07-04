ABC Episode 100: “Beneficence, Confidence & Shameless Shilling”

“Be noble like the sun; let even those who resent you for shinning benefit from your warmth.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo





“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” ― Norman Vincent Peale







~ FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/BbeVmO-k0a4





~ PODCAST Episode release every Wednesday at https://BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com



