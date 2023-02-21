Relaxation Technique: Breathing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One relaxation technique I use is breathing. Healthy breathing forms a healing wave producing powerful relaxation within the body. Healing power is highest during rest, relaxation and sleep. Stress is highest during exercise, fear, anxiety, depression, toxicity and injury. Take a moment and help your body turn your innate healing power through relaxation of breathing.