Jianming Ye created CEFC to help the CCP launder money to give to the CCP kleptocrats and use that money to corrupt the politicians. But very unfortunately, this Chairman disappeared in 2018
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
11 views • 05/13/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2gxzrv1754

2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava

Ava说，叶简明创建一个公司叫中国华信能源来帮助中共洗钱，给钱中共的贪官污吏，使用这些钱来腐蚀政治家。但非常不幸的是，这位董事长-叶简明在2018年消失了。据郭文贵先生所说，他实际上是被中共谋杀了。


On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava Chen.

Ava said: Jianming Ye created CEFC to help the CCP launder money to give to the CCP kleptocrats and use that money to corrupt the politicians. But very unfortunately, this Chairman(Jianming Ye) disappeared in 2018. According to Miles Guo, he was basically murdered by the CCP.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc

#mosenglish #moschinese

#takedowntheccp

@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril @DiamondandSilk



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
