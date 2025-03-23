RT News - March 23 2025 6AM GMT

March 23, 2025

Moscow reserves the right to retaliate - after Kiev violates a partial ceasefire, by destroying a gas-metering station in Russia's Kursk region. We report exclusively from the recently-liberated area that was ravaged by Ukrainian troops. One of Yemen's international airports is reportedly hit by ongoing US airstrikes, as the Pentagon conducts its biggest military operation in the Middle East since Donald Trump took office. Turkiye’s worst unrest in nearly a decade sees hundreds arrested, in riots over the legal case against the mayor of Istanbul - who wants to challenge Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Presidency.









