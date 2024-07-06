© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Russian Strike on Ukrainian Air Defense in Yuzhne, Odessa region
According to sources, Russian scouts identified SPADA and Patriot SAM batteries and a Giraffe radar.
Iskander missiles were used in the strike.
Reports suggest 2 Patriot launchers and one "Giraffe" radar were destroyed.
Once again, a Russian reconnaissance has filmed the strike.