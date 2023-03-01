Dr. Andrew Huff: Wuhan, Food Supply, Derailments, & Our Biggest National Security Threat | Ep 62

Former EcoHealth Alliance Executive turned whistleblower Dr. Andrew Huff has been speaking out about the origins of SARS-Cov-2 coming from the Wuhan Institute of Virology for years now. On the heels of the U.S. Department of Energy concluding a likely leak, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Huff points out that we have larger national security threats to also worry about on “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.” Dr. Huff, who got his Ph.D. researching the security of food and agriculture systems for the Department of Homeland Security, weighs in on whether he thinks the food manufacturing incidents, oil facility explosions and train derailments are related. This week We The Patriots USA also announced its lawsuit against the EPA on behalf of the people of East Palestine, OH. You can help support that litigation at WeThePatriotsUSA.org.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





