BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5G Artificial Intelligence is Now Being Used to Keep Track of Employee Productivity
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 09/16/2023

Pirate Pete


Sep 14, 2023


looks like it keeps track of how long customers are there also...

mirrored from Rumble

Where I used to work they kept track of everyone using Iphones and a computer. My boss also made everyone have a bar code sticker on our ID badges and I removed mine, I told him bar codes are part of the beast system, he didn't like that.

Link to a video about bar codes


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/RH5V7Zwmf3DM/

Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceemployeeproductivitypirate petekeeps trackhow long customers are there
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy