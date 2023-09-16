5G Artificial Intelligence is Now Being Used to Keep Track of Employee Productivity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
Sep 14, 2023
looks like it keeps track of how long customers are there also...
mirrored from Rumble
Where I used to work they kept track of everyone using Iphones and a computer. My boss also made everyone have a bar code sticker on our ID badges and I removed mine, I told him bar codes are part of the beast system, he didn't like that.
Link to a video about bar codes
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/RH5V7Zwmf3DM/