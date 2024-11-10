Will Trump's win be a massive boost for Catholics? ✝✅

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Faith and Reason, John-Henry Westen is joined by LifeSite’s Frank Wright and Fr. Charles Murr to discuss Donald Trump’s landslide victory and what it means for the future of pro-life policies, religious freedom and global politics.
The trio also take a deep dive into broader discussions including the influence of globalism, the Catholic Church’s challenges with modernism, and Pope Francis’ controversial associations, including a recent meeting with Italian pro-abortion advocate Emma Bonino.
