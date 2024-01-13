KYRIE ELEISON
Kyrie eleison
Christe eleison
Kyrie eleison
Eleison
Eleison
Kyrie Christe
Kyrie Christe
Kyrie Christe
Eleison
Eleison
Eleison
Lord have mercy
Christ have mercy
Lord have mercy
Have mercy
Have mercy
Lord Christ
Lord Christ
Lord Christ
Have mercy
Have mercy
Have mercy
Kyrie eleison
Christe eleison
Kyrie eleison
Eleison
Eleison
Kyrie Christe
Kyrie Christe
Kyrie Christe
Eleison
Eleison
Eleison
Words Kyrie Eleison
Music by Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024
