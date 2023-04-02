BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lt Gov Winsome Sears Drops Truth Bomb On The Transgender Nashville Killer
210 views • 04/02/2023

Excerpt from the Bill Maher show.  Winsome Sears: "This person murdered 6 people. I don't really care who you say you are... you don't get a say in telling us who you are. You killed six people, that's what really matters."

Do you think pedo Bill Maher could be the illegitimate child of Hugh Heffner? Sure looks like him.

>Winsome Sears was endorsed by Trump, then after in office, made a derogatory remark about him. I havent forgiven her for this. Same goes for Candace Owens. They are in no position to try to divide the MAGA supporters by casting doubt on PDJT.


source:
https://rumble.com/v2fua5m-lt-gov-winsome-sears-drops-truth-bomb-on-the-transgender-nashville-killer.html



bill mahertransgenderwinsome searsnashville shooter
