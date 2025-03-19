Int 1006 with Ido Samuelson a technologist who became a target individual after whistleblowing

Ido Samuelson is a technologist with over 20 years of experience in software engineering. His career spans sectors including e-commerce, fintech, defense, and open-source projects. Ido holds a B.Sc. in Business and Computers from Champlain College, where he graduated magna cum laude. Before his academic pursuits, Ido served as a sergeant in the Israeli Air Force, working as a Light Helicopter Technician.





Ido's professional journey includes roles such as Chief Software Architect for Border Protection, VP of Engineering at Jet.com, where he was an early employee. He later served as Head of Engineering for a trust financial institution and as a Technology Director at EPAM Systems, where he contributed to Site Reliability Engineering innovations for major retail operations.





Most recently, Ido worked as a Principal Cloud Architect at Aptiv, focusing on cloud strategy for automotive technology. Outside of his corporate roles, Ido contributes to open-source projects. He served in a leadership capacity for Sky360, an open-source project developing robotic systems for UAP study. Ido is also a certified Amateur Radio Operator.





During his time at Aptiv, Ido became a whistleblower, bringing attention to important issues within the company.





Ido is married and a father to three children.





https://x.com/i_am_logger?t=461uQY6HSfjvf-EvM1y29w&s=09





https://buymeacoffee.com/i_am_logger





Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!





https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive





https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8





https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive





https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos





https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8





Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel





Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse





Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/





https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ





The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.





You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.





Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML





MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink





www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld





AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.





You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.





#TheMissingLink

#TheMissingLinkLive

#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast