West Texas Earthquake Today " BREAKING: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Texas & El Paso
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
47 views • 4 months ago

West Texas Earthquake Today " BREAKING: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Texas & El Paso

https://newsplusglobe.com/

A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck West Texas near Mentone on the evening of May 3, 2025, shaking areas including El Paso and parts of New Mexico. A second quake followed shortly after, measuring 2.9 in magnitude.


Watch the full update on the affected areas, what experts are saying, and if more tremors could follow.


👉 Stay tuned to News Plus Globe for the latest on this developing story.

📲 Follow us on all platforms for reliable, real-time news.

💬 Have you felt the earthquake? Share your experience in the comments below.

#WestTexasEarthquake #ElPasoEarthquake #BreakingNews #TexasNews #usgs #Earthquake2025 #NewsPlusGlobe #SeismicActivity #ElPasoNews #MentoneTexas #naturaldisaster

West Texas Earthquake,El Paso Earthquake,Texas Earthquake Today,Mentone Texas Quake,USGS Earthquake Alert,Breaking News Texas,New Mexico Earthquake May 3 Earthquake Texas,Earthquake Update 2025,News Plus Globe,Seismic Activity Texas,Borderland Earthquake,El Paso News Today

new mexicoearthquake updatenews plus globewest texas earthquakeel paso earthquaketexas earthquake todaymentone texas quakeusgs earthquake alertbreaking news texasearthquake texasseismic activity texasborderland earthquakeel paso news today
