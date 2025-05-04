© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
West Texas Earthquake Today " BREAKING: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Texas & El Paso
A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck West Texas near Mentone on the evening of May 3, 2025, shaking areas including El Paso and parts of New Mexico. A second quake followed shortly after, measuring 2.9 in magnitude.
Watch the full update on the affected areas, what experts are saying, and if more tremors could follow.
