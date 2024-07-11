BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cal Washington - "InPower: Reclaim Your Authority"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
37 views • 10 months ago

Thursday, July 11 ,2024 @ 12:00 PM EST 

Guest: Cal Washington

Topic: InPower:  Reclaim Your Authority

https://www.inpowermovement.org/

Bio:

Construction contractor, musician, and family man-turned law merchant scholar, Cal Washington is the co-founder of InPower.  He found himself tangled in the legal system and was forced to learn the truth about how things are, rather than how things appeared, or how things should be.  Through his difficult journey, a path emerged.  At the end of this path, he found himself on the other side, free of tyranny. This knowledge and experience came at great cost, but also with a great blessing.  Today Cal is inspired to share that knowledge and experience with others, so that what happened for one can happen for many.

 

Hosts:

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

 

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticecovidmerchantlawgrandjury
