Ep. 101 - "History Repeats Itself"

It's Wednesday so you know what that means!

Join Mike Imbasciani on "The Freedom Chronicles"!

WE NOW HAVE MERCH! Buy some of our amazing shirts, bags and more featuring some quality designs designed by yours truly!

https://www.petrascustomshoppe.com/its-all-bout-who-ya-know.html#/



Support us by joining our Locals community today - https://thefreedomchronicles.locals.com Get $5 a month and get 1 month FREE with Promo Code FREEDOMCOW!

FOLLOW us on the app formally known as Twitter, "X"! @FreedomChronPod -

https://twitter.com/FreedomChronPod



We are proudly sponsored by "Local Meat Club" a Family owned conservative valued membership service which delivers high-quality meat including sausage, hot dogs, beef, pork and more! Use our link below to support the show!



https://www.localmeatclub.com/?ref=FreedomCow

Visit our Link Tree to catch us on our platforms including YouTube:



https://linktr.ee/FreedomChronicles



Watch "The Freedom Chronicles" and other amazing programming on Conservative Television of America. Visit CTVA Here!



https://ctva.tv/



Visit our tip jar and support the show! Venmo: @Mike-Imbasciani-1

Send feedback to Mike! [email protected]