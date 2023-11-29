Iran warns strongly to US aircraft carriers passing through the Strait of Hormuz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian IRGC Navy gave a strict message to the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which was passing through the Strait of Hormuz not to carry any aircraft through the strait. The strike group was spotted by Iranian drones heading towards the Persian Gulf, making the crossing in the first place to help Israel during its attack on Gaza amid conflict with Hamas.
