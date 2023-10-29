BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

All Lives Matter - Gareth Icke Talks To Syrian Journalist Kevork Almassian
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
44 views • 10/29/2023

David Icke

On the show this week, I’ll be joined by Kevork Almassian, a political commentator, investigative journalist and founder of the Syriana Analysis organisation.
We’ll be talking about the conflict in Gaza, and what that could mean for the wider region and indeed the world.
Shoshi Herscu is on the line from Israel. Shoshi is a journalist, author and founder of MassAwakening.org,.
We’ll be discussing what life is like now in Israel and what public opinion is like regarding the October 7th attacks,, and the hostages that are yet to be released.
That’s Gareth icke Tonight - 7pm UK, www.ickonic.com

Keywords
iranisraelgenocidesyriagazagareth ickesyrian journalist kevork almassian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy