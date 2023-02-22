BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Romanian MP Blames HAARP for Turkey Earthquake
112 views • 02/22/2023

Plazma


Feb 22, 2023


MP Diana Lovanovici out of Romania blames US HARRP Technology for the earthquakes over Turkey veto on NATO expansion.


Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship. I cant comment on Bitchute!

Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9


Support here, cheers (I am moving to work on a US farm and cover the journey live, I need to get to the land of the free...why not support a man that stands up for what he believes in? Havent I done enough?:

https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma


BTC: 3GKtfxgc6JtA6qVTZ2jcUDAVx6eyaaCJNh

ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZmYnC8hGn9a/

current eventsearthquakehaarpeuropean unionnatovetoturkeympexpansionromaniandiana lovanovici
