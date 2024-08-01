NATO warehouse is burning in Bulgaria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A NATO weapons warehouse in Bulgaria has gone up in flames destroying tons of stored ammunition, one of a series of ongoing arson attacks across Europe. Residents at the scene say the arson was a sabotage, directly or indirectly involving NATO that the military warehouse was deliberately set on fire.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/