BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pentagon is Desperate! The Trap is Sprung! Kyiv sent its Strategic Reserves to Bakhmut!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
981 views • 03/07/2023

The battle for the Donetsk city of Bakhmut is becoming more and more fierce, and the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are becoming weaker. Against the backdrop of the flight of professional Ukrainian soldiers from Bakhmut, the Kyiv authorities are at least somehow trying to prevent this. In order to somehow rectify the situation, Kyiv is transferring its new strategic reserves to the Bakhmut area. Footage appeared on social networks of a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, consisting of Panthera T6 armored vehicles, moving toward the city. According to some reports, these armored vehicles are part of the newly formed 47th and 88th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are likely to be involved in the battles for Bakhmut.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

Support BORZZIKMAN:

WebMoney:

Z287850237751(USD)

E356280180033(EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Keywords
armored vehiclesbakhmutstrategic reservespanthera t6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy