Why the FBI's Mar-A-Lago Classified Documents Photo is A SHAM
High Hopes
506 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 8, 2024


This story should disturb every single American, Glenn says, no matter if you support or hate Donald Trump. Reports reveal that the FBI placed “cover sheets” onto alleged classified documents found during its raid of Mar-a-Lago in order make the photo it took of the documents seem even more scary. The media then fell right in line and used the doctored evidence to slam Trump. The judge presiding over Trump’s classified documents trial has now delayed the trial indefinitely. So, not only did Biden’s FBI raid the house of his likely political opponent and arrange a photo session, but they basically planted evidence. “That is at best propaganda,” Glenn says, and neither party should be comfortable with our government doing this.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OotrD-SsZQA

trumppresidentfbijudgeglenn beckclassified documentstrialmar-a-lagoraidshamplanting evidencecover sheetsdelayed indefinitely
