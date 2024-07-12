Biden holds news conference as questions about his ability to lead grow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the NATO summit, all attention was on Biden as he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the group while some Democrats questioned if he should stay in the race for president.
