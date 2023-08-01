A Greater Than Soloman Is Here-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 30 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parables Throughout the Book of Matthew Directly Relate to the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth. Jesus' Proclamation of Being Greater Than Solomon Was Met with Push Back Due to Many Reasons; But We Know Jesus, Being God Manifested in Flesh, Is Greater. Prayer Is Our Gift from God with Jesus as Our Intercessor, and Talking to God Daily Will Change Our Lives.