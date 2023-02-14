Great Tribulation War Fallen Angels will Launch Mass Alien/UFO Tech War. False Rapture devised to go before YAHUSHUA WHO is also called JESUS CHRIST, to mock HIS Great Second-Coming (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

Rebellious deceiver Renee Moses was constantly setting dates along with other deceivers including in September of 2015 about YAHUSHUA'S/JESUS' Second Coming. These are excerpts from this amazing video for YAH'S GLORY ALONE.

This below website link will explain indepth why we all need to know the NAME OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, HIS Greek Translated NAME JESUS CHRIST. It is imperative here it is

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:



https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast from one world antichrist Superchurch:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html



The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks Holy Rapture:

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html







False Blue Beam Rapture Coming?

You know Renee Moses aka Renee M. – that false rapture date setter? She along with all the other false rapture date setters are not only seeking to destroy your faith in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST) – but they are seeking to take your life. She is not only working together with satan himself, to cast demons of despair, depression, hopelessness and suicide, and apostasy to deliver to the final blow to people’s faith when YAHUSHUA does not come on the dates that they set – but they are preparing to take your very life.

It is called: THE BLUE BEAM RAPTURE!

Beware the Blue Beam Rapture, which is a false rapture devised by satan to go before YAHUSHUA WHO is also called JESUS CHRIST, and counterfeit HIS second-coming.

Therefore, be warned and warn others also while you still have the time to do so. Because when you hear the false rapture date setters like Renee Moses aka Renee M. cry out their predictions for the rapture: “this date! That date!” – and specifically their predictions for this September, now you know the truth. Now you know why.

Because they are preparing you for an illusion!

If YAHUVEH were to allow this to happen this September, and you see the illusion appear in the sky and people think that “Jesus is coming for them!” – DON’T BELIEVE IT, DON’T GO – Because it is satan in disguise, with his fallen angels and his demons.

Matthew 24:23-24

Then if any man shall say to you, See, here is Christ, or there; BELIEVE IT NOT.

For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; so that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.