BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trending: Ep126: Gaza Aid Workers Shoot Civilians; Home Office Lose Control of Foreign Visa Program
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
46 views • 2 months ago

This morning on Trending Rich and Jay tackle the top headlines of the day, including…


- Whistleblower tells BBC that he’s witnessed aid workers firing on children and the elderly.

- Israel hold secret meetings with Russia over Iran conflict.

- UK home office doesn’t know if millions of foreign workers have overstayed their visas.

- Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn launches new party.

- Death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota highlights what humanity becomes when unified.


This plus more on today’s show.


New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series


Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at https://ickonic.com


New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans

Keywords
trendingshoot civiliansep126gaza aid workershome office lose controlforeign visa program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy