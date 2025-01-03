BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Is Understanding Prophecy Essential for Finding Jesus?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, we delve into the beloved Christmas song 'Joy to the World' and its connection to scripture. We discuss the passage from Matthew 2:15-23, exploring King Herod's attempt to kill baby Jesus, and how this fulfills the prophecy in Jeremiah. Joseph's obedience to God's commands through dreams is highlighted, emphasizing his role in protecting Jesus. The importance of seeking Jesus, worshiping Him, and supporting the church through attendance and giving is underscored. As we welcome the New Year, viewers are encouraged to seek and worship Jesus wholeheartedly.

00:00 Introduction to 'Joy to the World'
00:37 Daily Devotions and the Christmas Story
01:36 Herod's Wrath and Prophecy Fulfilled
06:09 The Return from Egypt
07:43 Joseph's Obedience and Prophetic Fulfillment
11:31 Jesus' Humble Beginnings and Call to Worship
14:19 Conclusion and Call to Faith

Keywords
jesus christsalvationprophecynew testamentfaithworshipchristian livingchristmas storybible versesobedience to godheroddevotionsgod planjoseph and marynazarenebiblical teachingseeking jesusspiritual encouragementmatthew chapter 2old testament prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy