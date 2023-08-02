BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All the Lugols Iodine Detox Symptoms + Why They Occur!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
132 views • 08/02/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - http://bitly.ws/PDaG
Ways To Reduce Lugol's Iodine Detox Symptoms! - http://bitly.ws/JX7R
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


All The Lugols Iodine Detox Symptoms + Why They Occur!


Lugols Iodine is a supplementation form of Iodine and it is one of the most common iodine supplements available on the market and one thing people need to be aware of when ingesting this is the detox symptoms that can occur and why they can happen.


So I have created this video "All The Lugols Iodine Detox Symptoms + Why They Occur!" to educate you fully on almost every detox symptom that can occur and all the reasons why people can experience these.


If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
sun fruit daniodine detoxlugols iodine supplementbromide detoxiodine mega doselugols iodine mega doselugols iodine detoxdetoxing with iodineall the iodine detox symptomsiodine bromide detoxiodine bromide detox symptomsiodine detox symptomsiodine detox effectslugols iodine detox symptomsiodine halide detoxall the lugols iodine detox symptomshalide detoxiodine fluoride detoxiodine chloride detoxiodine chlorine detoxdetox with iodine
