X22 REPORT Ep. 3087a - [CB] In Panic Mode, Going After Alternative Currency With Everything They Have

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3087a - June 6, 2023

[CB] In Panic Mode, Going After Alternative Currency With Everything They Have





The predictions have failed, the gnd is dead, the people are seeing for the first time that the Co2 level has nothing to do with the temperature. CA will destroy itself and the [CB] is now making their move on alternative currency because they are prepared to bring us into the great reset and the green new deal.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





