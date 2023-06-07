X22 REPORT Ep. 3087a - [CB] In Panic Mode, Going After Alternative Currency With Everything They Have

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3087a - June 6, 2023
[CB] In Panic Mode, Going After Alternative Currency With Everything They Have
The predictions have failed, the gnd is dead, the people are seeing for the first time that the Co2 level has nothing to do with the temperature. CA will destroy itself and the [CB] is now making their move on alternative currency because they are prepared to bring us into the great reset and the green new deal.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)