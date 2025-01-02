TERRORIST Attack In New Orleans Bourbon St, ISIS, TURO App. Cybertruck Explosion @ Trump Hotel Vegas

New Orleans TERRORIST attack updates: Suspect 'inspired by ISIS,' was military veteran. The FBI said investigators do not believe the suspect acted alone. An Army veteran who was "hell-bent" on killing as many people as possible drove a rented pickup truck around a parked police car serving as a barricade and plowed through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, leaving at least 15 dead and injuring dozens of others early Wednesday, city and federal officials said. New Orleans terror suspect had ISIS flag on truck that plowed through New Year’s crowd





After mowing down numerous people over a three-block stretch on the famed thoroughfare while firing shots into the crowd, the suspect -- identified by sources as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42 -- allegedly got out of the truck wielding an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told ABC News. Officers returned fire, killing Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen from Texas, sources said. At least two police officers were injured, one by gunfire and the other when the officer was pinned by the truck, authorities said.





Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Hotel, Killing One And Injuring Seven. One person has been killed and at least seven injured after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded and caught fire while parked outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Local authorities and the FBI are investigating the incident but do not believe there is any further threat to locals.





The explosion occurred shortly after the electric pickup truck pulled up in front of the hotel’s lobby. CCTV footage shared to X captured the devastating blast. In the clip, fire can be seeing ripping through the Tesla and it appears that several fireworks were also set off by the explosion.





2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fygHBtGVYLM





Patriot Act: Forerunner Of The Sunday Law. US Government Drones WATCH to SEE Who Attends Church. MOB: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wpSdAbvJHo





Judgment Of The Living Has Begun: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC_be7OpUuQ&list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2





Las Vegas police praises Musk for help after Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday for his help as authorities investigate the Cybertruck explosion outside of the Trump International Hotel that left seven people injured.





“I have to thank Elon Musk specifically,” McMahill said. “He gave us quite a bit of additional information in regards to how the vehicle was locked after it exploded” and tracking where the vehicle came from through Tesla charging stations.





New Year’s terror attack kills 10 people, injures 35 after killer rammed revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, opened fire. The suspect in the New Orleans attack was an Army veteran from Texas

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, served in the Army on active duty from 2006 to 2015 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009, three U.S. defense officials said. Suspect identified as FBI investigates act of terrorism after Bourbon Street attack. At least 15 people are dead and dozens injured in New Orleans after a driver plowed a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street, police and city officials said. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. Islamic State-inspired driver expressed desire to kill before deadly New Orleans rampage, Biden says





Fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel used in Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Las Vegas Trump Hotel





Turo App Used to Rent Trucks Used in New Orleans Attack, Las Vegas Blast





Sugar Bowl postponed to Thursday in wake of mass casualty event in New Orleans. Discussions being had about moving kickoff to earlier Thursday, according to ESPN, as Notre Dame is to face Georgia





Las Vegas police looking for links between Cybertruck blast and New Orleans attack





David House