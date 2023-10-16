BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 10.16.2023 The IRAN deal, DS tactics all recorded, MSM + Politicians downfall, VICTORY coming, Pray!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 10/16/2023

LT of And We Know


Oct 16, 2023


We have a lot to cover today. There were some major victories across the board and the the war drums continue to beat. Trump gave some amazing messages for us, hardworking folks are creating great info pieces about Israel for us, politicians are being exposed and we can see the best is yet to come.


Try NMN (Anti-aging & NAD+): (Buy Two Get One FREE 48HR Promo) https://blackforestsupplements.com/LT

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Ring of Fire Scotty https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1082


Hamas explained Closest I've seen that explains it well and accurately https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49756


Stocks https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49756


Video of the truck driving around Harvard showing names and faces of “antisemitic” student https://t.me/BrainStom_Joe/103


Trump Statement - Are they Planning an Attack Within Our Country? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/63464


Presidential Olympics https://t.me/candlesinthenight/63497


Trump Statement - Children Can be Taken From Parents from Other States to California to be Mutilated! Those Involved will Be Charged with Kidnapping, Child Abuse & Sex Trafficking! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/63489


Fox supports TRUMP coming back? https://t.me/realKarliBonne/201088


Letitia “Peekaboo” James: I believe this President is an embarrassment to all that we stand for! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/201247

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3popjs-10.16.23-the-iran-deal-ds-tactics-all-recorded-msm-politicians-downfall-vic.html


Keywords
irantrumpnewspresidentdeep statechristianisraelwarmsmpoliticiansgazahamasvictoryprayltand we knowexposing evilpallets of cash
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy