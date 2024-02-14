Are these people still wearing masks really that stupid or are we missing something here?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just showing you that there are some pretty stupid zombies still walking the earth after the fake pandemic that we were all lied about. They will eventually succumb to these poisonous vaccines but it's taking longer than expected. But don't forget what Deagle.com predicted. The year 2025 will be their last and they have always been correct.
MUSIC:
I CAN'T HELP MYSELF - Jessica Mauboy (Cover Song)
"I Can't Help Myself" is a 1965 song recorded by the Four Tops for the Motown label.
Mirrored - wil paranormal