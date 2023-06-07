© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital ids are being introduced in Canada. They will be needed for healthcare access, online banking, entering stores, digital currencies, travel, e-commerce, access to social media, e-government, telecommunications and smart cities.
Call your provincial government and ask them to scrap digital ids. They need the approval of citizens for this to pass.