In Prophecy 24 Pt 2 YAHUSHUA SAYS Beloved Prophet Duduman looks down from Heaven as few listened. He warned Many Nations will Defeat & STRIKE AMERICA. Mission completed in One Day (mirrored)

The massive Russian Super Submarine Launch is covered in other Prophecies.

this is a mirrored video of Prophet to the nations Dumitru Duduman (now in Heaven). His grandson Michael is not recognized as a true Prophet. Dumitru was tested and true to YAHUVEH GOD.



See Amightywind Prophecy 32 in 1999 as YAH SAID through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu (Elisabeth Elijah)

"America, woe be unto you, for blood shed has not come to your shores from war for many years but you have now called it upon yourselves! I AM yet staying the hand of the executioner for the sake of the few who cry out for mercy. But when it comes there will be no warning. In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings.





You think no nation shall strike back but woe be unto you America. For when it comes time to strike, it shall not be by one hand that hits you, but by many hands that strike you. For what you have partaken in! Your allies will be nowhere in sight. For they will be battling for their own countries. Woe be unto you MY children who support this war.."





In Amightywind Prophecy 24 part 2 YAHUSHUA SAID about Prophet Duduman that he did his best to warn America see below

"Refuse to allow the Ark doors to be shut without you being in MY arms. I am the ARK door. I tell you the Book of the Gentiles is closing as Dimitru Duduman prophesied to America. He watches now from Heaven and knows he did his best to warn America. But Oh how few listened. He warned you of the coming wrath on America. For America did I not prophecy from this handmaiden speaking now, that America REPENT before it’s too late for I have saved MY worst for last. But I say to MY Children that live in America. Don’t GIVE UP YOUR BLESSED HOPE!".

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

