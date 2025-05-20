UNbelievable: James Comey explains his '86 47' photo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Comey explains his "86 47" photo
The former FBI director said he saw a political message in the shells on the sand but didn't realize it might be related to violence.
Adding: Amazon sells Trump 'assassination gear' (hats with 86 47) — Laura Loomer
Should Bezos take them down?
🚨ASSASSINATION GEAR! Trump ally melts down over '8647' caps on Amazon
Laura Loomer lashed out at the merch empire for selling the headwear and tagged Amazon’s ex-CEO Jeff Bezos.
➡️The number gained notoriety after ex-FBI chief James Comey posted seashells arranged in this way, given the controversy around the symbolism of 86 (to get rid of/eliminate in slang) combined with 47 (Trump being the 47th president).