UNbelievable: James Comey explains his '86 47' photo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
104 views • 3 months ago

 James Comey explains his "86 47" photo

The former FBI director said he saw a political message in the shells on the sand but didn't realize it might be related to violence.

Adding:  Amazon sells Trump 'assassination gear' (hats with 86 47) — Laura Loomer 

Should Bezos take them down?

🚨ASSASSINATION GEAR! Trump ally melts down over '8647' caps on Amazon

Laura Loomer lashed out at the merch empire for selling the headwear and tagged Amazon’s ex-CEO Jeff Bezos.

➡️The number gained notoriety after ex-FBI chief James Comey posted seashells arranged in this way, given the controversy around the symbolism of 86 (to get rid of/eliminate in slang) combined with 47 (Trump being the 47th president).


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
