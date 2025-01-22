BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Get ready - 間もなく公開される裁判（軍事法廷）
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
36 followers
48 views • 7 months ago

https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1881032286302519625



2025年1月20日

キャンプ・ジャスティス　グアンタナモ

https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1881496416704770430




https://www.brighteon.com/0919459c-9a5c-4da5-81f4-3cdc2a21db76


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

グアンタナモ湾に大量の法廷施設が建設中。ここで裁判が行われ、個人が責任を問われることになる。

https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1882262014288187621?s=03



死刑を執行することで人身売買とエリート児童人身売買ネットワークと闘う

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1881810638898430320



家族計画連盟(胎児の体のパーツを販売していた組織)の元会長セシル・リチャーズ氏が、トランプ大統領就任式の当日に死去

https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1881427071685243183


https://x.com/JohnGekko1/status/1881606735284392434



軍事法廷

