Tips to Improve Sexual Function with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Why are so many people struggling in silence with low libido or sexual dysfunction issues, and how can we bring these conversations into the open? In this candid episode, Elaina Mango and Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh dive into a topic many hesitate to talk about. From hormone imbalances to the impact of chronic stress, they break down how physical and emotional health play a critical role in intimacy, and why you shouldn’t just settle for a quick fix.

The discussion covers practical solutions available through compounding pharmacy, including oxytocin nasal spray, tadalafil, sildenafil, and specialty formulas like Intensity Cream for women. While these treatments can provide immediate support, the ultimate goal is to uncover and resolve the root cause, often involving hormone depletion, adrenal fatigue, or lifestyle stressors. By approaching the issue holistically, couples can improve connection, communication, and long-term vitality.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!