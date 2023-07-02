© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NATO is Shaking Out of FEAR┃Failure of the AFU Offensive has Enabled Russians to Advance on KUPYANSK
*******************************************************
Days and weeks go inexorably forward, replacing months and years. However, unfortunately for NATO, such a carefully prepared offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not yield any results. The Russians managed not only to slow down the pace of the offensive actions of the Ukrainian army but also to make the Armed Forces of Ukraine finally stuck in the Zaporozhian direction literally. Currently, there is fighting on the 'Vremenska' ledge connecting the Zaporizhzhia region and the Donetsk People's Republic. *********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN