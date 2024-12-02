Trump threatens BRICS countries over ‘moving away from the Dollar’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US president-elect Donald Trump has taken aim at possible BRICS currency, saying it will never replace the dollar on the international market. He threatened crippling tariffs against anyone who tries to break the greenback's dominance.
Mirrored - RT
