Joe Biden Hits Rock Botttom This Week With Worst Gaffes Yet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is worse than ever. In the span of only one week, Joe Biden has made a series of humiliating gaffes which have commentators and US voters very concerned for the president’s mental and physical wellbeing
so this is why you got Christina Aguilera with a huge strap-on at gay pride fest and I'ma let Mike Adams break it down for you in this link cuz he exposes and destroys everything about so check it out https://www.brighteon.com/6711622c-b598-43cb-8a63-eba7cc423b0d