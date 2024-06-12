BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden Hits Rock Botttom This Week With Worst Gaffes Yet
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
216 views • 11 months ago

Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is worse than ever. In the span of only one week, Joe Biden has made a series of humiliating gaffes which have commentators and US voters very concerned for the president’s mental and physical wellbeing

so this is why you got Christina Aguilera with a huge strap-on at gay pride fest and I'ma let Mike Adams break it down for you in this link cuz he exposes and destroys everything about so check it out https://www.brighteon.com/6711622c-b598-43cb-8a63-eba7cc423b0d

