BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

These States Were Designed to be Sacrificed in case of World War 3
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1151 views • 03/25/2023

Sirens whale across the landscape. Red lights flashing. Military bases around the country. Someone has launched a barrage of Nuclear Missiles that sail over New York City, San Francisco and Washington DC. Popularity of this video 1,160,709 views on Feb 15, 2023. These major cities should have all been key targets. Instead the missiles are heading into unsuspecting states in the middle of the country, places where people thought they would be safe. The U.S. Nuclear sponge is attracting the enemy nukes as planned. Those living in these states is about to be annihilated in holocaust of nuclear explosions. Mirrored   


Keywords
ww3nuclear explosionsus nuclear sponge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy