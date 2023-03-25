These States Were Designed to be Sacrificed in case of World War 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sirens whale across the landscape. Red lights
flashing. Military bases around the country. Someone has launched a barrage of
Nuclear Missiles that sail over New York City, San Francisco and Washington
1,160,709 views on Feb 15, 2023. These major cities should have all been key
targets. Instead the missiles are heading into unsuspecting states in the middle
of the country, places where people thought they would be safe. The U.S.
Nuclear sponge is attracting the enemy nukes as planned. Those living in these
states is about to be annihilated in holocaust of nuclear explosions.
Mirrored