This is Katie Johnson. She was 13.

It’s hard to watch but she described being raped and losing her virginity to Donald Trump while crying and begging him to stop. After, he was mad that she was crying.





Donald Trump should retire





P Diddy, Trump, Jeffrey Epstein





Vote for Kamala [🤣 - VfB]





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3914012/Troubled-woman-history-drug-use-claimed-assaulted-Donald-Trump-Jeffrey-Epstein-sex-party-age-13-FABRICATED-story.html





The woman who alleged that Donald Trump raped her at age 13 at one of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's notorious 'sex parties' fabricated the story, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.





When the civil suit was initially filed last April, Trump's legal team branded the allegations 'disgusting at the highest level' and a 'hoax' clearly framed to 'solicit media attention or, perhaps... simply politically motivated'.





Clinton supporters had seized on the story as a possible knock out blow.





Then, last Wednesday, Katie Johnson suddenly cancelled a packed press conference at which she was set to reveal herself for the first time, saying she was 'too afraid' following a series of 'threats' against her.





On Friday, six months after legal papers were filed, the civil lawsuit was dramatically dropped.





Social media erupted with claims that the woman had been paid off by Trump or was so terrified by threats to her life from Trump supporters that she was forced to withdraw her claims.





But DailyMail.com has learned that the real reason the suit was dropped is because the claims were simply NOT true.





The woman first sued Trump and Jeffrey Epstein under the name Katie Johnson - a name we know not to be her real identity - on April 26 in California federal court and filed an amended complaint in New York federal court in October, claiming she was subject to rape, criminal sexual acts, assault, battery and false imprisonment.





The court papers offered no corroborative evidence that her claims were true.





News that the allegations were dropped dismayed Hillary supporters who had hoped the claims would be the knock out blow for Trump's election campaign - already rocked in recent weeks by a string of sex assault claims.





Thousands of loyal Hillary followers had opened a discussion about the rape claims on Twitter and other social media networks hoping to damage Trump's push for the White House.





The Huffington Post jumped on the bandwagon of anti-Trump sentiment after she made her claims, asking: 'Donald Trump Is Accused Of Raping A 13-Year-Old. Why Haven't The Media Covered It?'





Johnson also alleged she was sexually abused by Epstein himself - a convicted pedophile - on two different occasions during the same summer.

Johnson claimed she was forced to perform sex acts on Epstein through threats of 'violence' to her and her family.





She told DailyMail.com about how she first came to jump on a Greyhound bus from small town Oklahoma to New York in a bid to pursue her dream of becoming a model. She was just 13.

She acknowledged in the interview that she had no idea who Donald Trump was at the time.





But she claims that she would never forget his face and it was only years later when Trump starred in The Apprentice that she recognized the man she says sexually assaulted her.





That may be the crucial flaw in her story.





HONEYPOT 🍯 GONE WRONG, PERHAPS❓