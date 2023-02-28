MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: sCLOTT Adams & Elizabeth Warren are BOTH Racists. The REAL Racism

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Scott Adams & Elizabeth Warren are BOTH Racists. The REAL Racism. #WorkersUnite





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, provides an accurate analysis of what is racism and why individuals like Scott Adams, Elizabeth Warren and other grifters use division as a way to profit.





