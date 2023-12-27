Create New Account
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 315 - Final Solution Update!
Darkness Is Falling
Published 2 months ago

In this short video i want to return to a subject which has featured regularly in my video series over the last 5 years. It is that of CONVERGENCE of the Digital MARK and the Digital MONEY. At some point soon these 2 SATANIC DEVICES are going to MERGE and create a world system of MARKED and DEPENDENT PEOPLE. Those NOT MARKED will NOT belong in this world. There will be NO PLACE for them. Marked People will be dependent on the Beast for their very lives. This may sound dramatic but it is exactly what the Bible describes in Revelation and this reality isn’t very far away.


