BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pussycat Doll severely injured by MODERNA VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1299 views • 04/26/2023

"I started @CovidVaccineVictims, @covidvaccinevictimschat in January 2021 and then ultimately CovidVaccineVictims.com. Being one of the largest platforms to document the deaths and injuries. I’m proud of Jessica Sutta for having the courage to speak up. I truly hope others find it in them to come forward.


I am still doing memorial stories and video testimonies. If you want to share your story, please email using the website contact form.
Much love, JM(Admin)❤️
#US #Injury #CovidVaccineVictims"
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/2184

###
"Hey guys, after many years of suffering and staying silent, I finally found the courage to speak out about my injury. I stand by the injured, for you are not alone and WE WILL HEAL. Thank you to @react19org You are all my earth angels. I thank god every day for your endless support to heal the injured. Also, thanks to @jan.jekielek for having me on your show, American Thought Leaders. On behalf of the truth seekers in the world, we thank you for your truthful journalism that covers the most important issues that the world needs to hear."
instagram DOT com/iamjessicasutta
instagram DOT com/p/Cp1ZUnYr_rH/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
pussycat dollscovid vaccine victimsjessica sutta
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy