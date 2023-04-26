Pussycat Doll severely injured by MODERNA VAXX poison injections

"I started @CovidVaccineVictims, @covidvaccinevictimschat in January 2021 and then ultimately CovidVaccineVictims.com. Being one of the largest platforms to document the deaths and injuries. I’m proud of Jessica Sutta for having the courage to speak up. I truly hope others find it in them to come forward.



I am still doing memorial stories and video testimonies. If you want to share your story, please email using the website contact form.

Much love, JM(Admin)❤️

"Hey guys, after many years of suffering and staying silent, I finally found the courage to speak out about my injury. I stand by the injured, for you are not alone and WE WILL HEAL. Thank you to @react19org You are all my earth angels. I thank god every day for your endless support to heal the injured. Also, thanks to @jan.jekielek for having me on your show, American Thought Leaders. On behalf of the truth seekers in the world, we thank you for your truthful journalism that covers the most important issues that the world needs to hear."

