🔥 PREPARE NOW! SUPPLY CHAIN BREAKDOWN IMMINENT, BIBLICALLY PROPHESIED
End the global reset
272 views • 4 months ago

I'm going to go a little bit in the scripture and show where the supply chain breakdown that we are now entering into once again is prophesied in the book of Joel. It is one of the main signs that the end is here. most are still thinking that prophecy has not even begun yet. nothing can be further from the truth. We are far down the line on the prophetical timeline. May these few verses in The book of Joel open our eyes to what is already starting and will continue to happen

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

💥 IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

YOU CAN ALSO GO AND DO MORE STUDY AT THE WARNING WEBSITE OF LARRY MCGUIRE AT larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
shortshortagessupply chain
