🔥A wooden castle with 85 ft windmill towers was built & burned for the occasion, during Maslenitsa celebration

A fiery farewell to winter: Maslenitsa celebration

🔥A wooden castle with 26-meter-high windmill towers that was built for the occasion was burned during Maslenitsa, Russia celebrations in the Nikola-Lenivets art park in the Kaluga region.

It's an Eastern Slavic religious and folk holiday which has retained a number of elements of Slavic mythology. Every year, art lovers gather at Nikola-Lenivets to celebrate Maslenitsa, a vibrant Slavic festival marking the end of winter.

Added later, which is Sunday there: Today marks the last day of Maslenitsa in Russia, a celebration of winter's farewell and the arrival of spring. It's also Forgiven Sunday, a day when people traditionally ask for forgiveness from one another and seek to mend relationships. On this day, it’s customary to gather with loved ones, share food, and allow for reconciliation and the renewal of bonds in preparation for the Great Lent