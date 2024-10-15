Destruction Of Jerusalem 70A.D. Jesus never walked the streets of todays Jerusalem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerusalem was leveled to the ground in 70A.D. by the Roman General Titus. Not one stone was left upon another. It wasn't until 135 A.D. The Roman Emperor Hadrian built a Roman City over the leveled ground called Aelia Capitolina later to be renamed Jerusalem by Emperor Constantine in the 4th century. The Walls were rebuilt by Suleiman the Magnificent of the Ottoman empire in 1516. Jesus could have never walked the current streets of the Rothschild's recreated Jerusalem!